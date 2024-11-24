Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 346,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $229.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

