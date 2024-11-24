iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,079,000 after buying an additional 138,493 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 452,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 484,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,078,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $88.57 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

