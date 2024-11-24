iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $126.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.