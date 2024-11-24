Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 112,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $79.81 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

