Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $23.41 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 169.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $182.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.87. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.