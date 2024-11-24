JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 189.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,362.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 127,399 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 70,038 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 293,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 60,426 shares during the last quarter.

BBEU stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

