Lane & Associates LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $310.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $223.13 and a 12-month high of $314.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

