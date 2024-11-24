Lane & Associates LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $281.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $215.22 and a 52-week high of $282.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

