Larson Financial Group LLC Has $15.42 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992,827 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,967,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,231 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,071,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,715,000 after purchasing an additional 443,291 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of DFUS stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
