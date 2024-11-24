Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.11 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

