Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Tigress Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of LYFT opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,502.16. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,799 shares of company stock valued at $537,082 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Lyft by 2.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lyft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

