MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,151 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $134,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,748 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,821,000 after buying an additional 154,066 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 117,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $140.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 130.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. This trade represents a 26.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Kober sold 19,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $2,470,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,924.32. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,268 shares of company stock valued at $32,128,941. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

