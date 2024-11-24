Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

