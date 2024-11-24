MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Shares of ICE opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.82 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,846.52. This represents a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $933,978. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

