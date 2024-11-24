Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$2.01. 26,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 32,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

The company has a market cap of C$48.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.86.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

