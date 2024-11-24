Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 125,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 184,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.56 price target on Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Monument Mining had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of C$25.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Monument Mining Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
