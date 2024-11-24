Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $109,825,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 762,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 237.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,977,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,005 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OR opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. TD Cowen cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

