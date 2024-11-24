Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

