Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after acquiring an additional 309,702 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after buying an additional 883,761 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,390,000 after buying an additional 49,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AON by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $386.21 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $389.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

