Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 10,598 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,940,000 after purchasing an additional 454,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,919,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 740,508 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 656,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 80.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

