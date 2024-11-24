Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Applied Materials stock on November 20th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average is $205.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 24,867 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 6,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 763.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

