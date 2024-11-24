Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1016597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $504.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

