Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $59.65 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

