StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 million, a P/E ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 1.51. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Key Tronic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

