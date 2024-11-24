StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 million, a P/E ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 1.51. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.14.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
