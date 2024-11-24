Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,291 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Realty Income by 51.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 71.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 149,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after acquiring an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.