United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Boosted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 280,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $134.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

