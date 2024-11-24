W Bryan Hill Sells 110,250 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 110,250 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $4,257,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $18,205,583.86. This trade represents a 18.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $3,631,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $1,716,884.74.

On Thursday, September 5th, W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $566,629.83.

On Tuesday, August 27th, W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $2,317,496.74.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

Alkami Technology stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 0.43. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 117.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

