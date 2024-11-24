WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 5,744 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 479.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,479,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290,936 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8,814.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,963,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,106 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 186.6% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 10,332,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $621,723,000 after buying an additional 6,727,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 202.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,431,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,499,000 after buying an additional 6,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,246,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $726.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

