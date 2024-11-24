WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 145,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the period.



Shares of PINK opened at $30.91 on Friday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

