Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $109,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $202.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.80. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $187.93 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.96.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

