Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Announces Dividend of GBX 9.40

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 545 ($6.83) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 598.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 595.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 473 ($5.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 664 ($8.32).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workspace Group news, insider David Stevenson acquired 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £2,998.38 ($3,758.78). Company insiders own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.