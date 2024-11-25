15,000 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $214.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $222.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.48 and a 200-day moving average of $118.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

