Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 140,329 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 140,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MarineMax by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $690.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $39.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

