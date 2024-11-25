Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Lessened by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,715,000 after buying an additional 987,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,672,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,535,000 after buying an additional 75,080 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,615,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,501,000 after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ally Financial's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

