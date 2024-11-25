Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in QCR by 40.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of QCRH opened at $92.67 on Monday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. QCR had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $55,302.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,069.26. The trade was a 46.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCRH

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.