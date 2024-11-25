ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.19

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.189 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

ALS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel Garrard acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.20 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,047.90 ($39,246.99). Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

