Associated Banc Corp Has $10.44 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 105,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,188 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

