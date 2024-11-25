Bank of Hawaii Sells 160 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amphenol by 116.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Amphenol by 263.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

