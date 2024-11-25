Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 714,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $318,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MSI traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $498.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,565. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.09 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.28.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.