BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZUT)

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE ZUT traded up 0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching 22.29. 23,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,701. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of 17.93 and a 1 year high of 23.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 21.12.

