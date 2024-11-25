BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN) is Diversified LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 716,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for 3.9% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.24% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $35,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSVN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XSVN opened at $46.84 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.