Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.64. 1,143,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,306,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

