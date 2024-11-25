Cerity Partners LLC Has $24.31 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $238.28 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $147.96 and a one year high of $242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.58 and a 200-day moving average of $195.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,750 shares of company stock worth $72,863,634. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

