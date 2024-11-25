CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.30 and last traded at $91.30, with a volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,694 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 31.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in CF Industries by 136.3% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 13,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.