Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,851 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.