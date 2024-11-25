Concentric Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Southern California Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the third quarter worth $801,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 327,981 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Southern California Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BCAL opened at $17.76 on Monday. Southern California Bancorp has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

About Southern California Bancorp

(Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.