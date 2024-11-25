Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.83.

STZ opened at $239.66 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $224.76 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

