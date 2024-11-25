Crewe Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

PayPal Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $87.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.