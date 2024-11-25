CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.15.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $372.26 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.04 and its 200 day moving average is $311.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 539.51, a P/E/G ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

