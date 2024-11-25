CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $825,948,000 after purchasing an additional 198,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,208,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $767,681,000 after buying an additional 304,386 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,722,000 after buying an additional 1,327,855 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,843,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $178,793,000 after buying an additional 421,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,436,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $143,890,000 after acquiring an additional 57,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $58.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

